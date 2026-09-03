"Show Us Proof": AAP vs Central Agency War Over Cases Against Punjab Leaders

The political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sharpened following a controversial exchange of letters between the state police and the central probe agency.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal accused the ED of politically targeting AAP leaders and attempting to create a negative perception around the Bhagwant Mann government. He alleged that the agency was following a pattern similar to what AAP leaders had faced in Delhi, where, according to him, leaders were targeted through cases and arrests.

At the centre of the latest controversy is a letter sent by Punjab Police to the ED on August 28 seeking the documents and evidence on the basis of which allegations had been levelled against AAP leaders. Dhaliwal claimed that despite the state police seeking the material, no ED officer had appeared before the Punjab Police and the requested documents had not been provided.

The matter stems from an ED investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following searches conducted in May in connection with the Change of Land Use case.

Read | Raghav Chadha Marked As 'Shifted' Voter In Punjab SIR Rolls, Alleges AAP Vendetta

The letter has added a new dimension to the ongoing Centre-state confrontation. What began as an investigation by a central agency has now developed into a political and institutional face-off, with AAP questioning the basis of the allegations and demanding that the evidence be placed before the state authorities.

Dhaliwal argued that if the ED has documentary evidence against AAP leaders, it should share the material with the investigating authorities instead of making allegations in the public domain. His remarks were aimed at shifting the political debate from the allegations against AAP leaders to the credibility, procedure and conduct of the ED investigation.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies to intimidate political opponents. He said AAP would not retreat because of pressure or the possibility of arrests, asserting that the party had now emerged as a national political force.

The BJP, however, is likely to use the ED proceedings to maintain pressure on the Punjab government and question the AAP leadership over the allegations under investigation. This creates a politically sensitive situation for the Mann government, as any further ED action could trigger another round of accusations of political vendetta from AAP.

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the ED controversy could increasingly become a political weapon. AAP is likely to project the issue as a Centre-versus-Punjab battle and use the August 28 letter as evidence of its demand for transparency. The opposition, meanwhile, will seek to keep the focus on the allegations against the ruling party and demand accountability.

Read | 7 Letters To Punjab Police, Yet No FIR In 'Transfer Racket' Case: Probe Agency ED Tells Court

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora has also accused the BJP-led Centre and central investigative agencies of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Punjab government.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) third letter seeking registration of an FIR, Arora said Punjab Police had already written to the ED on August 28, pointing out that the documents and information provided by the agency were incomplete and unclear.

He said the ED was given time until September 1 to provide the required documents and information, but no ED representative had appeared before the Punjab Police so far.

Arora alleged that the entire exercise was aimed at creating a political controversy and tarnishing the image of the Punjab government and AAP.