Drug Crackdown Backfires? Punjab Cop, Sister Attacked In Gurdaspur

A Punjab Police constable and his sister were allegedly attacked by three to four unidentified youths at Babbehali in Gurdaspur. Both sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Constable Karanpreet Singh alleged that the attack was carried out due to his earlier move to report drug peddlers operating in his village to the police. He claimed that the accused were angry with him over this and that he had been attacked earlier as well, but the police had taken no action.

According to investigating officer Harwinder Singh, Karanpreet Singh was travelling with his sister Baljinder Kaur on a motorcycle when three or four men stopped them at Babbehali Adda and assaulted them. Both suffered multiple serious injuries during the attack.

Police said Karanpreet was on duty at the Babbehali Chhinj when information was received about a fight at the adda. By the time the police reached the spot, the attack had already taken place and the injured constable and his sister had been shifted to hospital.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the AAP government over the state's law-and-order situation.

"Law and order has collapsed in Punjab. Drug smugglers broke the legs of a police constable who raised his voice against them. When those in uniform are not safe, who will protect the common people?" he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government's claims of eradicating drugs have been exposed on the ground. Drug smugglers continue to operate openly while the government remains busy with publicity and advertisements," Bittu said, calling the incident a reflection of the government's "failed law-and-order and anti-drug policies".