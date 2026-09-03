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Raghav Chadha Marked As 'Shifted' Voter In Punjab SIR Rolls, Cries AAP Vendetta

Raghav Chadha questioned how his name was marked as shifted and alleged that officials at different levels of the electoral exercise were employees of the Punjab Government.

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Raghav Chadha Marked As 'Shifted' Voter In Punjab SIR Rolls, Cries AAP Vendetta
Raghav Chadha is registered as a voter in Mohali

He "shifted" political course, now the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Punjab marks him as "shifted". AAP-turned-BJP MP Raghav Chadha has alleged that his name was deliberately classified as "shifted" in the recently released draft voter list of Punjab and has accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of using the electoral machinery for political vendetta.

Chadha, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab who is registered as a voter in Mohali, said he was surprised to find his name classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls. He, however, underlined that these are only draft rolls and that the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published in October 2026.

"The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls," Chadha alleged, claiming that the classification was not a "mere clerical error" but part of a wider "political vendetta" against him.
In April this year, Raghav Chadha joined the BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs.

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