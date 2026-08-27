BJP Eyes Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Turf, Bets Big on Punjab's Rural Vote

The BJP's decision to take its political battle deep into rural Punjab is setting up an unlikely contest. The party plans to take on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh head on in a battle for the rural vote that could prove decisive in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Sources say the BJP has conveyed to the Akalis that they should hold back their campaign in rural areas, as the BJP itself wants to build a direct rural footprint rather than remain dependent on the Shiromani Akali Dal for access to the villages.

The strategy marks a significant shift in Punjab politics. Having traditionally relied on the Akalis for its rural outreach, the BJP is now preparing to sell its own political proposition to the village voter. Drugs are emerging as one of the central planks of that strategy, with the party planning anti-drug yatras across all 117 constituencies. The BJP is also preparing to highlight Modi government schemes and assistance to farmers as part of its rural outreach.

But the BJP is entering a political space where jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has already established a presence. Anti-drug politics has been an important part of Amritpal's messaging, alongside Punjab-centric and Panthic issues. This creates a potentially direct contest for the same section of the electorate - particularly young rural voters who are responsive to issues of drugs, unemployment, farmers' concerns and Punjab's identity.

Read | BJP's 2027 Punjab Strategy: Drugs At Centre, Booths On Ground

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam since 2023 after being arrested under National Security Act (NSA). He contested 2024 Lok Sabha poll from jail as an Independent and won from Khadoor Sahib seat in Tarn Taran district.

The battle is therefore not simply BJP versus Amritpal Singh on ideology. It is increasingly a contest over who gets to define the aspirations and anxieties of rural Punjab.

For the BJP, the challenge is to convert organisational expansion into votes in villages where the party has historically faced resistance, particularly after the farmers' agitation. For Amritpal Singh, the challenge is to turn his personal appeal and Panthic resonance into a wider electoral organisation.

The biggest beneficiary of this emerging contest could also be the biggest loser: the Shiromani Akali Dal. If the BJP begins taking away sections of the rural electorate traditionally accessed through the Akalis, while Amritpal fragments the Panthic vote, the SAD could find its traditional political space squeezed from both ends.

And that makes the rural Punjab battle one of the most consequential subplots of the 2027 election; the BJP is trying to enter the rural-Panthic space that Amritpal Singh wants to consolidate. The fight for that electorate could fundamentally alter Punjab's electoral map.