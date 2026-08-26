'No Compromise, No Alliance': Mayawati Says BSP Will Contest Alone In Punjab

National President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), four-time former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former MP Mayawati, held a detailed review of the work to increase the party's mass base and party organisation in Punjab with senior and responsible party members.

Along with the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand scheduled for early next year, she emphasised fielding hard-working and honest candidates in Punjab as well, as stated in the release.

This aims to achieve good results so that the people of the state, who are distressed by the anti-people attitudes of parties like the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and BJP, can benefit from the Ambedkarite policies and programs of 'Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare of All, Happiness of All) through BSP, and gain freedom from poverty and unemployment to live with self-respect, according to the release.

This will also be a true tribute to the great Santguru Sant Ravidas, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and his follower and B.S.P. founder, the late Shri Kanshi Ram.

Giving new directions for the timely rectification of shortcomings after receiving feedback on previous instructions regarding strengthening the party organisation at the polling booth level, Mayawati stated that the program for the death anniversary of late Kanshi Ram on October 9 in Punjab must be made successful with full preparation as per last year's guidelines.

Furthermore, on the occasion of 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' to be organised on January 15, 2027, the BSP Punjab State Unit must improve financial cooperation to the party compared to last time, which is necessary to advance the Ambedkarite caravan and movement.

In this meeting held at the BSP Central Camp Office in Lucknow regarding assembly election preparations, BSP Chief Mayawati announced that the BSP will contest the Punjab elections alone on its own strength, without any alliance or compromise, just like in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to the release, the primary reason for this is to prevent the decline in morale among party members caused by the loss of both seats and vote percentage resulting from electoral alliances. She urged everyone to continue full preparations to achieve better results by firmly facing all the tactics (Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed) of the opponents.

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