Ram Rahim's Latest Jail Exit To Fuel Dera-vs-Panthic Politics In Punjab

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a rape convict, has walked out on a 21-day furlough yet again from Rohtak's Sunaria jail. The latest release has immediately revived the political debate in Punjab over the influence of Dera Sacha Sauda, its electoral footprint and, more importantly, the contrasting treatment of Ram Rahim and Sikh prisoners who have spent years behind bars.

A furlough is a leave from jail that does not require any special or urgent reason. It is a statutory benefit available to eligible prisoners, subject to applicable rules and conditions. Every state has its own rules and guidelines for granting furloughs to prisoners.

Ram Rahim's latest leave from jail is politically significant in view of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

While there is no official indication that the furlough was granted for electoral favours, the timing is suspect and is likely to prompt political questions.

Ram Rahim has been convicted in two rape cases and is also serving a life sentence for the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. His sentence has been peppered with paroles and furloughs, allowing him to spend considerable periods outside jail. His repeated releases have become a politically sensitive issue in Punjab and Haryana.

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The timing of his release is significant because the Dera Sacha Sauda has a vast network of followers in Punjab, particularly in the Malwa region. The sect has historically been viewed as capable of influencing voters in several Assembly constituencies. Political parties have therefore remained cautious about antagonising the Dera's followers, especially in closely contested elections.

The 2022 Punjab Assembly election had already demonstrated how politically explosive Ram Rahim's release could become. He was granted a 21-day furlough shortly before the election, triggering allegations that his release could influence voting patterns. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had strongly objected to the decision and questioned the timing of his release.

The latest furlough could once again put political parties under pressure.

For the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the immediate challenge is the Sikh prisoner issue. The government has been under pressure from Sikh organisations and families of prisoners seeking parole and release on humanitarian grounds. The argument likely to return to the political narrative is simple: if a convicted Dera chief can repeatedly receive temporary release, why are Sikh prisoners who have completed long periods of jail terms still facing obstacles in securing parole, remission or release?

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This comparison is expected to become particularly sharp in cases involving elderly parents and families seeking temporary release for humanitarian reasons.

The issue also provides ammunition to the Shiromani Akali Dal and other Panthic organisations. They can portray Ram Rahim's repeated furloughs as an example of what they describe as unequal treatment, while highlighting the prolonged incarceration of Bandi Singhs.

For the Congress, the issue provides another opportunity to attack both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP-led government in Haryana. The party can question whether political considerations are influencing decisions involving high-profile prisoners.

Also read: Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 40-Day Parole From Jail, 15th Since 2017

The BJP, meanwhile, faces a different political calculation. The party has been attempting to expand its electoral base in Punjab, while the Dera has a substantial following among sections of the electorate. Any perception that Ram Rahim's temporary release could influence the Dera's political preferences is therefore likely to attract intense scrutiny.

The biggest beneficiary of the controversy may ultimately be the broader political debate around Punjab's religious and social vote blocs.

The 2027 election is expected to be a multi-cornered contest involving the AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal. In such a contest, even a relatively small but organised vote bloc can become important in closely fought constituencies. The Dera's influence in parts of Malwa could therefore become an electoral talking point.

At the same time, the Sikh prisoner issue has the potential to become a counter-narrative. Political parties may increasingly be forced to answer whether the parole and furlough system is being applied equally, irrespective of the religious, political or social identity of the prisoner.

Ram Rahim's 21-day furlough has thus opened two parallel political fronts in Punjab: the potential mobilisation of the Dera vote and the renewed demand for justice for Sikh prisoners.

With the 2027 Assembly polls approaching, the question is no longer only about Ram Rahim's temporary freedom. The larger political question is whether his repeated furloughs will become a symbol around which Punjab's Dera-versus-Panthic politics is once again mobilised.