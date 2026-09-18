'Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown': BJP Leader's Convoy Attacked In Punjab

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has alleged that his convoy was attacked while he was on his way to attend the party's anti-drug event in Punjab.

Bittu was on his way to Pathankot to attend the anti-drug campaign in Pathankot - which is being launched by BJP president Nitin Nabin.

When the former minister reached near the Batala-Gurdaspur highway, a group of people allegedly threw eggs, tomatoes, and other objects at his cavalcade of around eight to nine vehicles. The attack took place near the spot where the 'Babe da viyah' (marriage of Guru Nanak) festival was being celebrated.

"A window pane of two escort vehicles broke. They also damaged the jammer vehicle," Bittu alleged.

The BJP leader further said that if anything happens to him or those associated with him, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state DGP would be held responsible.

"I have brought the incident to the notice of the Union Home Ministry," he added.

The protesters who allegedly attacked the convoy blocked the roads, making it difficult for Bittu to proceed towards the Pathankot rally, officials said.

3 protesters caught

Bittu's office informed that his security team reportedly caught three protesters who attacked the convoy, adding that they are allegedly linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders. The Punjab Government must immediately investigate this incident and ensure the safety of every political worker and leader," it said.

The AAP, however, denied the allegations.

"Our workers were silently protesting, and it was Bittu who targeted us through his supporters," AAP leader Joban Randhawa said in a video.

Bittu had resigned from the post of Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries on July 24 this year. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP had already ended in June. Sources indicated that Bittu is likely to contest the assembly election in Punjab, due next year.

2nd attack in a month on a Punjab leader

The attack on Bittu's convoy comes a month after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and the former deputy chief minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was attacked during a visit to a gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded. A Nihang Sikh, identified as Jaspal Singh, swung a kirpan or dagger at Badal. Immediately, a security officer came between the attacker and him

While Badal suffered a cut in his hand, the security officer took most of the damage.

The attacker claimed to be a law graduate from Pune who became a Nihang a few years ago.