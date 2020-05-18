CBSE Announces Dates For Pending Board Exams; Masks,Sanitisers Compulsory

The CBSE urged the parents to ensure that students are not unwell during exams.(Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the 29 pending board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The exams - put off amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - includes six exams for class 10 for Noth-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of Class 12 across the country.

The education board has also made it mandatory for students to carry hand sanitisers in transparent bottles and face masks for appearing in the exams. It also urged parents to ensure that their wards are not unwell during the examinations.

The class 10 board exams were pending only in North East Delhi.

"The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

The class 12 students will appear for these papers - Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.