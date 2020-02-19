CBI vs CBI Case: Why No Lie Detector Test On Former Chief Rakesh Asthana, Asks Court

Former CBI chief Rakesh Asthana was recently given a clean chit in a bribery case (File)

A Delhi court today asked the CBI why there was no psychological and lie detector test conducted on its former special director Rakesh Asthana, who was recently given a clean chit in a bribery case.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal directed the initial investigating officer, Ajay Kumar Bassi, in the case to appear before it on February 28.

The court had last week expressed displeasure over the CBI's investigation into the case and had asked why the accused with bigger roles were roaming free while the probe agency has arrested its own Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Mr Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the chargesheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The CBI registered the case against Rakesh Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

