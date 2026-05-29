CBI Files 1st Chargesheet Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group In Fraud Case

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet today in connection with the multi-crore financial fraud cases involving the Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group.

The chargesheet, submitted before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai, named 16 accused. Among those charged are telecom major Reliance Communications Limited, five of its senior executives, and 10 bank officials from the State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

The accused face various charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misappropriation, and criminal misconduct.

Diversion Of Rs 2,050 Crore Under Scrutiny

The initial chargesheet focuses specifically on the misuse and diversion of public funds totalling 2,050 crore rupees. According to the probe agency, the investigation covers:

A 1,200 crore rupee term loan sanctioned by the State Bank of India.

500 crore rupee Letter of Credit facilities sanctioned by the Bank of Maharashtra.

350 crore rupee Letter of Credit facilities sanctioned by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

Instead of being used for designated business operations, these funds were allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused.

Massive Banking Scam

The roots of the case trace back to a formal complaint lodged by the State Bank of India against Reliance Communications and its promoter, Anil Ambani, for initially causing a direct loss of 2,929.05 crore rupees to the bank.

However, the scale of the alleged scam runs much deeper. Reliance Communications had secured massive Rupee Term Loans from a consortium of 11 banks led by SBI. The original First Information Report reveals that the total banking exposure stands at a staggering 19,694.33 crore rupees, involving 17 public sector banks.

Supreme Court Monitoring And More Chargesheets Ahead

The CBI has registered seven FIRs against various Anil Ambani-led companies, including Reliance Communications, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Commercial Finance, and Reliance Telecom.

Because of the massive public funds involved, the entire investigation into these seven cases is being actively monitored by the Supreme Court of India.

The CBI has said that the investigation remains wide open. Agents are actively probing other loans sanctioned by the banking consortium to pin down the roles of remaining conspirators. Supplementary chargesheets are expected to be filed in court soon.