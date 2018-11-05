CBI Denies Questioning Assam Minister In Louis Berger Bribery Scam Probe

In its probe of Louis Berger bribery case, CBI said it didn't question Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

The CBI denied Monday reports that it has questioned Assam minister Himant Biswa Sarma in connection with its probe into the multi-crore Louis Berger bribery scam case.

CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur dismissed reports that Mr Sarma was questioned by the agency in connection with the case as reported by some news organisations.

"No such questioning has taken place as reported in a section of the media," Mr Gaur said.

In its order on September 1, 2017, the Gauhati High Court had asked the CBI to take over the probe, saying the state police's investigation was not satisfactory.

It is alleged that US-based Louis Berger had adopted illegal means for obtaining three water supply projects in Goa and Guwahati.

Unidentified officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, the US-based multinational company, Louis Berger International, and the Assam government have been charged on accusations of criminal conspiracy and corruption, according to the CBI complaint.