CBI Cop Attacked By Ex-Railway Gangman With Bow-Arrow Outside Lucknow Office

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the CBI was attacked by a former railway gangman with a bow and arrow outside the agency's office in Hazratganj here following which the accused was arrested, police said on Saturday.

ASI Virendra Singh (55), who suffered a chest injury in the incident on Friday, had investigated a case related to corruption in the Railways in 1993 after which the accused was dismissed from service. The accused, identified as Dinesh Murmu, had also attacked a policeman in 2005, they said.

SHO of Hazratganj police station Vikram Singh told PTI that "Dinesh Murmu (65), a resident of Munger (Bihar), attacked ASI Singh with a bow and arrow outside the CBI office located on Naval Kishore Marg".

The ASI is undergoing medical treatment in Lucknow, and his wound was about five centimetres deep, he said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that Murmu has been booked for the offence of attempt to murder under the BNS and has been arrested. After completing the legal process, the accused will be sent to jail today.

The SHO said that Murmu was a railway gangman when Singh had investigated a case related to corruption in 1993 and the accused was dismissed from service.

According to police sources, Murmu had gone to Delhi to meet a CBI officer in 2005 and attacked a policeman, after which he was sent to jail.

In 2015, he was also arrested after a dispute with a GRP jawan at Jaunpur railway station and remained in jail for about three and a half years.

