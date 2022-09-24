Caught On Camera: Avalanche Engulfs Mountains Surrounding Kedarnath Temple, No Damage Reported

The incident took place in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier.

A massive avalanche hit the mountains surrounding the holy Kedarnath shrine on Thursday evening. The incident took place in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, which is located at a distance of about 5km from the Kedarnath temple.

A video going viral online shows the massive snowball expanding as it descends through the mountains behind the shrine.

Take a look below:

According to ANI, the Rudraprayag administration said that no damage was reported due to this, but they also added that officials are keeping an eye on the area and monitoring it.

Also Read | 21-Hour Haryana Highway Blockade Ends After Farmers' Demands Met

This came after the National Highway (NH) - 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. As per ANI, senior scientist India Metrological Department (IMD), RK Jenamani informed about an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the state for the upcoming two days.

"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chief Minister For Probe Into State Resorts Over Teen's Death

Separately, the weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter".

It also informed that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the coming days.