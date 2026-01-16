Cash Payments To Be Banned At Toll Plazas From April 1? Here's The Big Update

India's highway travel is on the cusp of a digital transformation. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is set to implement a ban on cash payments at national highway toll plazas from April 1. Commuters will be required to use either FASTag or UPI to pay tolls, aiming to reduce congestion and streamline travel. Although no official notification has been issued yet, the ministry is preparing for a seamless transition. This move is expected to eliminate long queues and make travel more efficient. With the deadline looming, commuters are advised to prepare for the digital shift and make necessary arrangements.

Why The Change?

The government aims to solve several travel headaches with this new rule:

Faster Travel: No more waiting for change or manual receipts.

No more waiting for change or manual receipts. Fuel Savings: Reducing the "stop-and-start" at toll booths saves significant amounts of diesel and petrol.

Reducing the "stop-and-start" at toll booths saves significant amounts of diesel and petrol. Transparency: Digital payments provide a clear, trackable record of all transactions.

The Future: Barrier-Free Tolling

This shift is the first step toward a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system. Global tech standards are being looked at to implement technology that allows cars to drive through toll areas at highway speeds without any physical barriers. A pilot project for this "no-stop" system is already being tested at 25 toll plazas across India.

What You Need to Do

Travellers are urged to check their FASTag accounts immediately. Ensure your tag is active and has a sufficient balance. If you don't use FASTag, ensure your smartphone is ready for UPI payments to avoid being turned away or penalized at the plaza.