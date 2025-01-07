Maharashtra Makes FASTag Mandatory For All Vehicles From April 1

Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to make FASTag mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles in the state.

FASTag is a RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from the customers linked prepaid or savings/current account.

It is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the customer to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for any toll payments.

The toll fare is directly deducted from the linked account of the customer. FASTag is also vehicle specific and once it is affixed to a vehicle, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle.

FASTag can be purchased from any of the NETC Member Banks. If a FASTag is linked to the prepaid account, then it needs to be recharged/ topped-up as per the usage of the customer.

If adequate balance is not maintained by the customer, the FASTag gets blacklisted at the toll plaza.

In such a scenario if the customer travels through a toll plaza without recharging then he won't be able to avail the NETC services and would be required to pay the toll fare through cash.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program to meet the electronic tolling requirements of the Indian market.

It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management.

Interoperability, as it applies to National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system, encompasses a common set of processes, business rules and technical specifications which enable a customer to use their FASTag as payment mode on any of the toll plazas irrespective of who has acquired the toll plaza.

FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion.

FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to FASTag.

FASTag offers the convenience of cashless payment along with benefits like - savings on fuel and time as the customer does not have to stop at the toll plaza.

