Case Filed Against Kanhaiya Kumar For Alleged Remarks Against PM Modi

Kanhaiya Kumar is all set to make his electoral debut from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a CPI ticket

A complaint was lodged at a court in Bihar's Kishanganj Wednesday against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities' cell state vice president Titu Badwal.

In his complaint, Mr Badwal alleged that Kanhaiya Kumar had made the "incendiary" comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall in Kishanganj on Monday.

The case has been filed in the registry of the court and would be taken up for hearing in due course.

The former student leader, who is all set to make his electoral debut from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket, was addressing a public meeting organised by the party.

Formerly associated with the ultra-Leftist AISA, Mr Kumar had first hogged the limelight three years ago when he was booked in a case related to alleged raising of anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.