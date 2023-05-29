Case Against Professor For Molesting Medical Student In Maharashtra: Cops

The victim, who hails from Nagpur, went home and complained to her mother.

An offence has been registered against a professor of a medical college for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a first-year MBBS student, a case under section 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage) has been registered against the professor, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

According to the police, the accused had called the student to his cabin on April 2 and questioned her as to why she failed in one subject. He then allegedly told her that she would have to give him something if she wished to pass the exams, and he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and molested her, he said.

The victim, who hails from Nagpur, went home and complained to her mother and the duo then lodged a complaint with Palghar police, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

