Case Against Influencer For Raping Woman On False Marriage Promise: Indore Cops

A social media influencer has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday. The case has been registered at the MIG police station.

According to officials, the accused used to live in the neighbourhood of the woman. During this, they exchanged words with each other and became friends. After that, the accused raped the woman on the pretext of marriage.

The matter came to light when the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused social media influencer.

"We received a complaint from a woman against a social media influencer. The complainant alleged that the accused promised to marry her and raped her. The accused later refused to marry her," Sachin Arya, a Sub-inspector with MIG Police, said.

Having no other option, the woman approached MIG police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 376.

The accused used to make reels (videos) on social media, and efforts are on to arrest him, SI Arya said.

