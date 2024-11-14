Man, 19, And Minor, Detained For Alleged Gangrape Of Teen Girl In Indore

Further probe into the case is underway, said police. (Representational)

A man and a minor boy were detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and filming the act, a police official said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old man and the minor boy were known to a male friend of the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said.

"There was a rift between the victim and this male friend. On November, the duo took the teen girl to a room in Malharganj police station limits claiming they would sort out the spat with this male friend. The duo raped her," the DCP said.

The duo was detained on the complaint of the girl and further probe into the case is underway, he added.

Another official said the victim has told police the duo videoed the act.

