Case Against Arvind Kejriwal For Re-Tweeting 'Defamatory' Video Dismissed

Arvind Kejriwal faced a lawsuit for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

The Delhi High Court today stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the state and the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan.

Arvind Kejriwal had approached the high court seeking summons issued to him to be dismissed. He was named as an accused in the case and challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to dismiss the summons against him.

A magistrate court summoned Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7, after a criminal complaint by the founder of social media page, 'I Support Narendra Modi', alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader had re-tweeted the defamatory video.

The Chief Minister challenged the magistrate's order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea.

He then challenged the sessions court order in the high court, saying that the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm the complainant.

