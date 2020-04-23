Case Against 4 NRIs From UP Over Hate Posts Against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

The police are yet to arrest the accused and a probe is underway (Representational)

Four non-resident Indians from Kasya near Gorakhpur have been charged for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday.

A case against the four has been registered under various section of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act on a written complaint by a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader, Om Prakash Verma, they said.

Three of the accused had also written in favour of the Tablighi Jamaat members, defending their participation in a Nizamuddin Markaz meet last month, the police said.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Om Verma on Wednesday night after the four accused posted objectionable comments against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

"The four have been chnarged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, besides various other sections of the Disaster Management Act and IT act," Inspector Anuj Kumar Singh said.

As per the complaint, the post was of hatred and aimed at disrupting social harmony, he said.

Since the four accused live abroad, the local police has not been able to arrest them, Mr Singh said, adding the probe is on in the matter.