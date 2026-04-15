Case Against 2 Indore Corporators For Not Singing Vande Mataram Sparks Row

A First Information Report (FIR) against two Congress corporators over their alleged refusal to sing "Vande Mataram" inside the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) building has triggered a political storm in Indore, with the BJP and the Congress attacking each other over the issue.

The FIR, lodged at MG Road Police Station under Section 196(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accuses Congress corporators Rubina Iqbal Khan and Fauzia Sheikh Aleem of promoting enmity and disturbing communal harmony. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by BJP corporator and IMC chief whip Kamal Baghela, backed by viral videos of the dramatic scenes that unfolded during the April 8 budget session.

Police sources confirmed that both corporators were summoned and questioned for nearly four and a half hours. Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra stated that the FIR was registered after examining statements and digital evidence, adding that the alleged act had the potential to hurt sentiments and create disharmony. If proven guilty, both leaders could face jail terms ranging from three to five years.

The alleged incident took place during the budget discussion in the local assembly. BJP corporators raised objections over Fauzia Sheikh Aleem allegedly arriving late to avoid singing 'Vande Mataram'. Pressed to sing, Aleem instead questioned the legal basis for making it mandatory and walked out of the House.

Moments later, the situation escalated further when Rubina Iqbal Khan refused to sing and allegedly made provocative remarks during the uproar. The House descended into pandemonium, forcing the presiding officer to intervene.

Both corporators defended their stand outside the House. Rubina Iqbal Khan cited religious grounds, stating that singing the national song was not permissible in Islam, though she later expressed regret over her remarks. Fauzia Sheikh Aleem argued that the Constitution guarantees her freedom of religion and expression and that no one can be compelled to sing.

She also alleged that the issue was deliberately raised to derail discussion on civic crises, including the contaminated water supply that had led to multiple deaths in the city.

The controversy quickly snowballed into a larger political battle. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav challenged the Congress leadership to clarify its stand on Vande Mataram, while state Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of manufacturing the issue to avoid accountability for governance failures.

Even within the Congress, the two corporators found themselves isolated. Indore City Congress chief Chintu Chouksey distanced the party from their statements and reportedly recommended disciplinary action.

Facing pressure, both corporators appeared to have softened their stance, expressing regret and stating that the national song should be respected.