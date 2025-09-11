Advertisement
Car Owner Fined For "Not Wearing Helmet" In UP, Cops Call It "Human Error"

The challan, issued on Monday, mentioned a two-wheeler offence but displayed the photograph of a car bearing a local registration number. The location shown was near the Ajnara Society crossing in Rajnagar Extension, officials said.

"We are probing the matter to find out how it happened," said police. (Representational)
  • A Ghaziabad car owner received a helmet violation challan by mistake
  • The challan cited a two-wheeler offence but showed a car's photograph
  • The incident occurred near Ajnara Society crossing in Rajnagar Extension
Ghaziabad:

A car owner in Ghaziabad was issued a challan for "not wearing a helmet" in an apparent mix-up, with the police Thursday acknowledging a "human error" and saying they will probe the matter.

The challan mentioning two-wheeler violation but carrying the photograph of a car went viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Additional DCP (Traffic) Sachidanand said, "It is just a human error. We are probing the matter to find out how it happened." A traffic sub-inspector had clicked the photograph of the car parked in a no-parking zone, but it was inadvertently affixed to a challan meant for a two-wheeler violation, officials added.

