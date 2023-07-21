Car Driver Arrested For Crushing 9 people To Death In Ahmedabad: Cops

CM Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting following the tragic accident in Ahmedabad.

In a prompt action Ahmedabad police arrested car driver Tathya Patel who crushed nine people to death on ISKCON Bridge in the city on Thursday.

After the arrest, Gujarat Police brought accused Tathya Patel and his father Pragnesh to the crime spot where the accident occurred on a flyover at Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway on the night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In the video accused was seen apologising with folded hands after being brought to the spot.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting following the tragic accident and instructed officials to take strict action against the accused.

Accordingly, one Joint Commissioner, three DCPs, and five Police Inspectors will be investigating the incident under the direct supervision of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner, said an official statement.

The accident took place at around 1 am at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in the Satellite area of the city when a speeding car hit a crowd gathered there following an accident between another vehicle and a truck, said the police.

In the high-level meeting, it was decided that the case would be heard on a priority basis and the charge sheet will be presented within a week. The case will be tried in the fast-track court by appointing a special public prosecutor, said the official statement.

The Chief Minister clearly stated that the state government is fully committed to taking action, including strict punitive measures against the culprits involved in this road accident, so that incidents like this are not repeated and set an example in society.

Taking note of the accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Patel also gave immediate instructions to Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to reach Sola Civil Hospital to help the families of the victims, who reached there and assisted in the arrangements, including treatment.

CM Bhupendra Patel also gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to strengthen coordination between police, road building, urban development department and local authorities regarding CCTV camera networks and light poles on highways of cities to monitor the speed of vehicles on highways across the state, including highways passing through cities, read the official statement further.

In this meeting, it was also stated that the special drive that has been started against over-speeding, rash driving, and stunt-doing among youth in the cities will be made more strict and comprehensive, according to the official statement.

