Calcutta High Court Permission To Suvendu Adhikari For Sandeshkhali Visit

Suvendu Adhikari had moved the Calcutta High Court for permission to visit Sandeshkhali (File/PTI)

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to Leader of Opposition in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in the state's North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed Mr Adhikari to provide a route map of his visit to the state government by this evening.

Justice Kausik Chanda directed the BJP leader to not give any provocative speeches or create any law and order situation in the restive area.

The court directed the state to provide adequate security to Mr Adhikari, who is the BJP MLA from Nandigram, during his visit to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Two TMC leaders, North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested and have been charged with alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.

Mr Adhikari had moved the High Court seeking permission to visit Sandeshkhali and meet people affected by the alleged atrocities.

