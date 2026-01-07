Denied CAPF Post Because Of Tattoos, Man Gets Them Removed, Is Rejected Again

Tattoos on multiple parts of his body have led to an aspirant being rejected for a post in the Central Armed Police Forces despite undergoing a procedure to remove them.

The candidate, who was applying for a constable's job, was rejected because of the tattoos after his medical examination on December 3 and the same verdict was given after his review medical exam three days later. The man then approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the rejection.

Dismissing his petition, the court said that the tattoos existed at the time of his first medical examination and efforts to remove them so that he could be cleared in the review exam did not count.

The Central Armed Police Forces - BSF, CRPF, CISF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), and Assam Rifles (AR) - operate under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the guidelines of the MHA, tattoos are allowed only of religious symbols, names or figures, as followed in the Army, in "traditional sites" like the inner forearm, but "only the left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum (back or top surface) of the hands".

The guidelines also specify that the size of the tattoo must be "less than one-fourth of the particular part (elbow or hand) of the body".

In another case in the Delhi High Court, the ministry had argued that a tattoo on the right forearm, which is the saluting arm, is strictly prohibited as it disrupts the discipline, uniformity and visual neutrality expected of a soldier.

It had said the "present generation is considerably under the influence of Western culture" and tattoos could also mask underlying skin conditions, making medical examination difficult.

The man who had approached the Calcutta High Court had tattoos on his right forearm and right foot.

He told the court that he had the tattoos removed using laser therapy at a hospital after the first medical examination on December 3 and contended that he should have been declared fit in the second exam.

Court's Observations

The court said the health condition of a candidate has to be assessed on the day of the first, detailed medical examination.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that while a candidate can approach the medical board for a review, "Removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is found to be not permissible."

On the man getting the tattoos removed before the second exam, the judge said, "Such conduct of the petitioner is not countenanced".

(With inputs from PTI)