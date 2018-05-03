Calcutta High Court Asks West Bengal BJP Chief To Produce Educational Qualification Documents Petitioner Ashok Sarkar had moved the plea in May last year alleging that Mr Ghosh's claim in his nomination for that Assembly election to have obtained a diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic College was false, and as such his election from the Kharagpur Sadar seat be nullified.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dilip Ghosh was elected to the West Bengal Assembly in 2016 from Kharagpur Sadar constituency (File) Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court today directed BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh to produce documents related to his educational qualification in connection with a petition filed by a former party leader.



Petitioner Ashok Sarkar had moved the plea in May last year alleging that Mr Ghosh's claim in his nomination for that Assembly election to have obtained a diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic College was false, and as such his election from the Kharagpur Sadar seat be nullified.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee directed Mr Ghosh to produce documents relating to his qualification a week after the summer vacation.



Mr Sarkar, a former BJP state committee member, had moved the plea seeking cancellation of Mr Ghosh's election, saying that he had passed out from another institute at Jhargram in West Midnapore district and not the one mentioned in his affidavit before the Election Commission.



Mr Ghosh was elected to the West Bengal Assembly in 2016 from Kharagpur Sadar constituency.



The Calcutta High Court today directed BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh to produce documents related to his educational qualification in connection with a petition filed by a former party leader.Petitioner Ashok Sarkar had moved the plea in May last year alleging that Mr Ghosh's claim in his nomination for that Assembly election to have obtained a diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic College was false, and as such his election from the Kharagpur Sadar seat be nullified.A division bench comprising Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee directed Mr Ghosh to produce documents relating to his qualification a week after the summer vacation. Mr Sarkar, a former BJP state committee member, had moved the plea seeking cancellation of Mr Ghosh's election, saying that he had passed out from another institute at Jhargram in West Midnapore district and not the one mentioned in his affidavit before the Election Commission.Mr Ghosh was elected to the West Bengal Assembly in 2016 from Kharagpur Sadar constituency. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter