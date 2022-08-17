Cadbury Chocolate Bars Worth Rs 17 Lakh Stolen From UP Godown: Police

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

After Cadbury chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area near Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a First Information Report in connection with the theft.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinhut police station.

"We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward" Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said.

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, Mr Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken.

The distributor said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away digital video recorder (DVR) and other appliances of the CCTV security cameras.

Police have begun an investigation and are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues.

