Cabinet Okays 2 New Semiconductor Units With Rs 3,936 Crore Investment

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two more semiconductor manufacturing units with cumulative investment of more than Rs 3,936 crore.

The semiconductor projects have been approved under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which includes the country's first commercial mini/micro-LED display facility based on GaN (Gallium Nitride) Technology and a semiconductor packaging facility, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The semiconductor manufacturing facilities will be set up in Gujarat with a cumulative investment of about Rs 3,936 crore and are expected to generate cumulative employment for 2,230 skilled professionals.

Crystal Matrix Limited (CML) will establish an integrated facility for compound semiconductor fabrication and ATMP in Dholera, Gujarat, for manufacturing mini/micro-LED display modules.

Suchi Semicon Private Limited (SSPL) will set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Surat, Gujarat, for manufacturing discrete semiconductors.

With these two approvals, the semiconductor ecosystem in the country would get a significant boost as the number of approved projects under India Semiconductor Mission reaches 12, with cumulative investments of about Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

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