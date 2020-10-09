Cabinet Extends 'Heartfelt Condolences' After Ram Vilas Paswan's Death

Ram Vilas Paswan died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday a few days after a heart surgery. (File)

The Union Cabinet today condoled the death of Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The Cabinet passed a resolution condoling the death of the Lok Janshakti Party founder and veteran leader from Bihar.

"In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator," the Cabinet said.

Ram Vilas Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalised sections of the society, it said.

"The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and the entire nation," it added.

The Cabinet observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Ram Vilas Paswan, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved a state funeral to Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Vilas Paswan -- a minister in PM Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday where he was recuperating from heart surgery. He was 74.

