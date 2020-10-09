Ram Vilas Paswan's Body Taken Home From AIIMS; Flags Fly At Half-Mast

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among those present at AIIMS.

The body of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan was taken to his residence in Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today. He died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Ram Vilas Paswan -- a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died at a Delhi hospital where he was recuperating from heart surgery. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and had to undergo surgery last Saturday "due to the situation that had suddenly emerged," Chirag Paswan had tweeted on Saturday.

The national flags at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were flown at half-mast today to condole the death of the minister.

Home ministry officials said state funeral will be accorded to Ram Vilas Paswan and the national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and state capitals as mark of respect. Cremation will take place in Patna on Saturday.

Ram Vilas Paswan has been a minister in almost all Central governments formed since 1989 and served six Prime ministers, starting with the cabinet of VP Singh. In PM Modi's cabinet, he was in charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios.