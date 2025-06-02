"Don't See Myself In...": Chirag Paswan Hints At Contesting In Bihar Polls

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has hinted at contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Monday, asserting that as he serves at the Centre but his heart and political purpose have always remained rooted in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters during a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Paswan remarked, "I don't see myself in central politics for too long. My reason for entering politics was Bihar and the people of Bihar. I want to take forward my vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'."

"After winning my third term as a Member of Parliament, I realised that being in Delhi makes it difficult to work directly for Bihar. I have placed my thoughts before the party, and it will evaluate whether my contesting the Assembly elections would benefit the organisation," he added.

Mr Paswan emphasised that his decision to consider the state elections is driven by a desire to bring development and stronger representation to Bihar.

"Sometimes, when national leaders contest state elections, it does help the party grow. If my participation helps the alliance and strengthens the NDA's position in Bihar, I will contest," he stated.

However, Chirag Paswan made it clear that he is not eyeing the Chief Minister's post. "There is no vacancy for the Chief Minister's post in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister," he affirmed, reiterating NDA unity in the state.

Mr Paswan has never contested an Assembly election before, but his growing involvement in state matters has sparked speculation about a shift from national to state politics.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the NDA in Bihar, which also includes parties led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is expected to witness a high-stakes contest this year, and Chirag's possible entry could alter political equations within the NDA and the larger electoral landscape.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Chhattisgarh, Paswan also spoke about expanding his party's presence there. "In the coming days, I will frequently visit Chhattisgarh. We are focused on strengthening our organisation and gradually expanding the party's footprint in the state," he said.

