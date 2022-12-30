Burglars Steal Jewellery, Bathroom Fittings From Rajasthan MP's House

Burglars stole jewellery, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, some documents, and even bathroom fittings from the official residence of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal in the Jalupura area here, police said on Friday.

Beniwal noticed the theft Friday morning and lodged a complaint at Jalupura Police Station.

The police station is barely 30 metres away from his residence.

The national convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) posted a series of tweets on the matter.

“Today, an incident of theft at my official residence in Jalupura, Jaipur came to my notice. As soon as I got information about the incident, I went to the spot and talked to the Home Secretary on the telephone,” he wrote in one of the tweets.

He said that his house is mere 200 metres away from the Jaipur Police Commissionerate headquarters and the incident calls into question the state of law and order in the city.

“Some cash, jewellery and documents were stolen from the residence, for which an FIR has also been lodged. The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing crimes fearlessly,” he tweeted.

Om Prakash, an employee of his, in his complaint, stated that the MP had last come to the residence on December 25 and left the very next day.

On December 29, at 10 pm, when he with his wife, children, and some security personnel came to the bungalow, he found that the house had been broken into.

The complaint mentions the theft of Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, some silver and gold jewellery, blankets, quilts, and taps and other bathroom accessories.

On July 16, 2022, the car of Beniwal's MLA brother Narayan was stolen from his house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. The vehicle, an SUV, was traced two days later in Jodhpur.

