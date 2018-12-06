UP Government To Name Road, College After Cop Killed In Bulandshahr

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was hit with a stone by the mob.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday announced that Jaithari-Kuraoli road leading to the village of police officer Subodh Kumar Singh in Etah, who was killed in Bulandshahr violence has been renamed to Shri Subodh Kumar Singh Shahid Marg.

The state dispensation also announced that an educational institute will also be named after the cop.

The announcement was made after the family of Inspector Subodh Singh earlier on Thursday met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Director General of Police OP Singh at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"It has already been said that family of the the police inspector is being provided with a financial aid of 50 lakh rupees. Some bank loan was also taken by the family for the education of the children and the government will also take care of the same," said Senior police officer OP Singh.



"In an informal way, we will be providing assistance to both the children of the the police officer for coaching. The wife of the deceased will also be provided with an extraordinary pension," he added.

Atul Garg, a minister in Uttar Pradesh government informed about the government's decision to name a college and road in honour of the cop.

"The chief minister appreciated the strength and composure of the family to deal with this big loss. We have decided that the government will take care of the financial loan amounting to about Rs 25-30 lakh, which taken for house and studies of the children," Mr Garg said.



"We have also issued orders for renaming the road leading to the village of Mr Singh on the name of the officer. To respect the sentiments of the family and courage of the brave police officer, we have also decided to name a college after the martyred police officer Subodh Singh," he added.

The elder son of police officer Subodh Singh, Shrey Pratap Singh also expressed his faith in the government and said, "The chief minister has assured us that we will get justice and the culprits will be punished."

On December 3, Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a few other policemen were trying to control the mob in Bulandshahr when they were outnumbered and the situation went out of control. Mr Singh was hit with a stone by the mob, which went on to chase his SUV, corner it in the fields and shoot him dead A man was also killed in the violence.