Budget Session: Parliament To Resume From Monday, Covid Curbs Remain

2nd part of the Budget session of Parliament will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session, beginning from March 14 at 11 am.

However, the two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilising both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

As per the seating arrangement, Rajya Sabha, having a total strength presently of 237 members with eight vacancies out of a total of 245 MPs. will have 139 (3) MPs sitting in the chamber while 98 others will be accommodated in the gallery at a given time.

Similarly, Lok Sabha has a total accommodation of 538 members, out of which 282, including the Prime Minister, can sit in the chamber while the rest 258 can sit in the galleries at a given time.

In addition, the restricted access for the media will also continue as earlier with limited seating capacity in the press gallery. Entry of visitors to witness the proceedings of the two Houses will remain suspended.

According to the official guidelines, only sitting members of the two Houses of Parliament can visit the Central Hall which will be out of bounds for the former MPs and visitors.

Moreover, limited entry for staff of MPs and ministers will also continue to be followed in line with the protocol seen in the previous sessions which were enforced after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrangements have also been made for the COVID-19 vaccinations, including the precaution doses in the Parliament annexe building.

The second part of the Budget session will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.



