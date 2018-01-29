Budget Session Live Updates: Government To Push For Triple Talaq Bill In Budget Session

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament will commence today with the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses as the Narendra Modi government readies to present its last full Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The government plans to push through several key bills. These include one banning instant triple talaq and another that will give constitutional status to the Commission on Other Backward Castes. The centre has said it would talk to various parties to bring about consensus on the issue. Around 28 bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha for the upcoming session. The budget -- last full-fledged one before the 2019 general elections --will be presented on February 1. The session is likely to conclude on April 6, with 31 sittings spread over 68 days. Parliament will be adjourned for a recess on February 9 and reassemble on March 5.
Here are the LIVE updates from day 1 of budget session:
Focus Of Budget To Be Jobs, Farm Sector
The union budget will be presented on February 1. The focus of the budget will be job creation, small businesses and rural schemes, reported news agency Reuters, quoting officials. "The budget is likely to offer incentives to the farm sector and small businesses," Reuters quoted an official as saying.
The government on Sunday said it would "leave no stone unturned" to ensure the passage of the triple talaq bill in the budget session, and asserted that it would talk to various parties for a consensus on the issue.
The government met leaders of political parties at a meeting in Parliament House on Sunday and also sought their cooperation in ensuring the success of the crucial session during which the Union Budget would be presented.
The all-party meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar, besides leaders of opposition and other parties.
