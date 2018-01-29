Budget Session Live Updates: Government To Push For Triple Talaq Bill In Budget Session

The government on Sunday said it would "leave no stone unturned" to ensure the passage of the triple talaq bill in the budget session, and asserted that it would talk to various parties for a consensus on the issue.





The government met leaders of political parties at a meeting in Parliament House on Sunday and also sought their cooperation in ensuring the success of the crucial session during which the Union Budget would be presented.





The all-party meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar, besides leaders of opposition and other parties.