Economic Survey Sees GDP Growth At 7-7.5% Next Year Vs 6.75% This Year The forecast comes after the government earlier this month lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year ending March 2018 to 6.5 per cent, the weakest pace in four years.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months Highlights Economic Survey sees GDP growth at 6.75% in current fiscal year Economic Survey is a report card of country's financial health IMF projects India to grow at 7.4% in 2018, 7.8% in 2019



The Economic Survey is a report card of the country's financial health. A series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to rise to between 7.0 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2018-19, thereby reinstating India as the world's fastest growing major economy, the Economic Survey said.



The survey says that the launch of GST, resolution of the long-festering bad loans under the Bankruptcy Code, implementation of bank recapitalisation package for public sector banks and further liberalisation of foreign direct investment regime will lift the GDP growth, which began to accelerate from the second half of current fiscal year.



Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, who prepared the Economic Survey, said in a tweet that growth is reviving after temporary decoupling. There are robust and broad-based signs of revival in economic activity, he added.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the Indian economy to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018, which will make it the fastest growing country among emerging economies. The IMF has also projected a growth rate of 7.8 per cent for India in 2019.



The Economic Survey also flagged risks from rising oil prices. "Some of the factors could have dampening effect on GDP growth in the coming year viz. the possibility of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market," the Survey said.



The Survey also said that concerns have been expressed about growing protectionist tendencies in some countries but it remains to be seen as to how the situation unfolds.



Stock markets remained strong in afternoon trade with Sensex and Nifty rising to record highs. The Sensex was up over 300 points while Nifty traded near 11,150.



The Economic Survey also listed out a series of policy agendas for fiscal 2018-19. These include lending an unequivocal support to agriculture sector, stablilising the GST, completing and recapitalisation of PSU banks and privatisation of Air India.



The finance minister is set to unveil the budget for 2018-19 on February 1.



