The President's Address: Farmers, Jobs, Women On Government's Agenda

President Kovind addresses joint session of parliament

New Delhi: Addressing the joint session of parliament on the first day of budget session, President Ramnath Kovind gave an overview of what to expect in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fifth budget, the last full-fledged one, before the country votes for the general elections in 2019. The government's list of priorities before heading to parliamentary elections has farmers, jobs, women along with bijli-sadak-pani and schemes for the minorities, the disabled and the elderly. Highlighting the government's flagship Aadhaar scheme, President Kovind said, the unique identity number has helped in securing the rights of the poor by eliminating middlemen and till now more than Rs 57,000 crore have been prevented from going into the wrong hands.