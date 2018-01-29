The President's Address: Farmers, Jobs, Women On Government's Agenda

President Kovind addresses joint session of parliament
New Delhi: Addressing the joint session of parliament on the first day of budget session, President Ramnath Kovind gave an overview of what to expect in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fifth budget, the last full-fledged one, before the country votes for the general elections in 2019. The government's list of priorities before heading to parliamentary elections has farmers, jobs, women along with bijli-sadak-pani and schemes for the minorities, the disabled and the elderly. Highlighting the government's flagship Aadhaar scheme, President Kovind said, the unique identity number has helped in securing the rights of the poor by eliminating middlemen and till now more than Rs 57,000 crore have been prevented from going into the wrong hands.
Here are the top five quotes:
My government is committed to doubling the income of the farmers by 2022. The work of linking the agricultural markets online in the country is currently being carried out for the farmers to get fair price for their produce.
Employment opportunities have been provided to the youth belonging to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain communities through programmes, such as, 'Seekho Aur Kamao', 'Usttad', 'Garib Nawaz Kaushal Vikas Yojana', 'Nai Roshni' etc. More than 45 lakh students have benefited from scholarships, fellowships, skill development and coaching schemes during the last one year.
Enterprises or companies creating new employment opportunities are being provided financial assistance under the 'Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana'. Over 20 lakh people have benefited under this scheme
My government started the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme to end discrimination. Looking at the positive result of this scheme, its scope has now been increased from 161 districts to 640 districts.
The dignity of Muslim women has remained hostage to political gains and losses for many decades. Now the country has got an opportunity to get rid of this situation. My government has presented a bill in relation to Triple Talaq. I hope that Parliament will pass the bill soon and officially make it an illegal and unlawful practice.