President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial

President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with chiefs of three services--Army, Navy and Air Force, and Chief of Defence Staff were also present on the occasion.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a grateful nation salutes its brave soldiers," tweeted the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister informed that the Centre has created the "Bharat Ke Veer " fund to support the families of Armed Forces personnel.

"It is a moving tribute to India's Bravehearts. The Govt of India has created Bharat Ke Veer fund to support the families of Armed Forces personnel. I appeal the people to contribute generously for BharatKeVeer," tweeted the Defence Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved three prestigious gallantry awards-- Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra-- for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

As per a statement released by Ministry of Defence, three personnel of JKP: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Babu Ram, Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad were conferred posthumously with the honour of Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra respectively on August 15.

For saving his fellow soldier's life and eliminating a hardcore terrorist, Captain Ashutosh Kumar of 18 Madras Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously. For neutralising two hardcore terrorists during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in June last year, Major Arun Kumar Pandey was awarded the Shaurya Chakra this Independence Day

