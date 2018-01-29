Economic Survey 2018 To Be Tabled In Parliament Today: 5 Things To Know

Economic Survey reviews the developments of economy in the past 12 months

As the Budget session of Parliament commences Monday, the entire nation will be looking forward to the release of Economic Survey 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, as a precursor to the Budget 2018-19, to be announced on Thursday. The Finance Ministry's Chief Economic Adviser, Arvind Surbramanian, started a web page wherein he has shared some details on the Survey, including the fact that he will address a press conference at 1:30 pm that will also be shared on YouTube at the same time. A flagship annual document of the Finance Ministry, Economic Survey reviews the developments of economy in the past 12 months. The survey also summarises the performance on major development programmes, while also highlighting the policy initiatives of the government.