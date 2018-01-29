PM's Push For Triple Talaq Ahead Of Budget Session, 'For Muslim Women'

PM Modi said the budget will add new vigour to India's development and will fulfil aspirations of people.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in comments ahead of the budget session of parliament, urged all parties to help pass the Triple Talaq law, and said, "we have to pass this bill and protect Muslim women". PM Modi also said the budget will add new vigour to India's development and will fulfil aspirations of people. "We should rise above politics and make most use of our healthy system of parliamentary committees and have proactive discussions," he said. The last full budget before the 2019 general election will be presented on February 1.
Here are the top 10 updates on the budget session of parliament:
Yesterday, the PM said the budget session is very important and the government takes very sincerely the suggestions given about it by opposition during discussion in all party meeting, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.
The Opposition plans to counter the government on rising incidents of rapes, the alleged "attack" on constitutional institutions and the plight of traders. "We want to raise these issues as they are important. The government should adopt a cooperative attitude and allow the opposition to raise these issues," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari was quoted as saying ahead of the meeting.
The focus of the union budget will be job creation, small businesses and rural schemes, reported news agency Reuters, quoting officials. "The budget is likely to offer incentives to the farm sector and small businesses," Reuters quoted an official as saying.
The gross domestic growth forecast for the year ending March 2018 has been predicted as 6.5 per cent, the weakest in four years. The slowdown has been attributed to the rollout of a nationwide goods and service tax (GST) last year and a shock move to ban high value currency notes in late 2016.
The first leg of the budget session will be between January 29 and February 9, during which the government will present the economic survey on January 29 followed by the Union Budget on February 1. After a recess, parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.
The two other key bills for the session - the triple talaq legislation that's pending in Rajya Sabha, and the bill seeking constitutional status for the OBC commission, are seen to have political significance for the BJP.
The BJP strongly supports abolition of instant triple talaq, which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The bill proposes a three-year jail term and a possible fine for any Muslim man who indulges in the practice. The government will do everything possible to ensure the passage of bill in the budget session, Mr Kumar said.
The BJP also hopes to consolidate its support among backward classes by giving constitutional status to the OBC commission, which will make it more powerful.
The all-party meeting, a convention before every session of parliament, was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who represented the government. The opposition was represented by Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, D Raja of the CPI, Kanimozhi from the DMK, Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandhopadhyay of Trinamool Congress.
The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address - his first - to a joint sitting of members of both houses. President Kovind outlined the government's thrust on development and empowerment of people, especially those from backward and weaker sections. The President said the government is committed to the weaker sections and making life easier for the common citizen.