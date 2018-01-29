PM's Push For Triple Talaq Ahead Of Budget Session, 'For Muslim Women'

PM Modi said the budget will add new vigour to India's development and will fulfil aspirations of people.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in comments ahead of the budget session of parliament, urged all parties to help pass the Triple Talaq law, and said, "we have to pass this bill and protect Muslim women". PM Modi also said the budget will add new vigour to India's development and will fulfil aspirations of people. "We should rise above politics and make most use of our healthy system of parliamentary committees and have proactive discussions," he said. The last full budget before the 2019 general election will be presented on February 1.