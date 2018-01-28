Parliament Budget Session Starts Today, Centre Outlines Targets: 10 Facts

The first leg of the budget session will be between January 29 and February 9. (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government is taking the suggestions of the opposition "sincerely", Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar told the media after an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session today. The budget -- last full-fledged one before the 2019 general elections --will be presented on February 1. The government -- which is facing opposition attack on issues including job creation and the plight of traders -- also plans to push through several key bills. These include one banning instant triple talaq and another that will give constitutional status to the Commission on Other Backward Castes.