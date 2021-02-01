Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched For Better Nutrition

Union Budget: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen the nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.

"To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0. We shall adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Out of Rs 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Poshan 2.0 is an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls and National Creche Scheme.