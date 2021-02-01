Budget 2021 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Says Those 75 Or Older With Only Pension Income Won't Need To File Income Tax Return

Budget 2021 news updates: Nirmala Sitharaman delivers budget speech at parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing parliament with details of the Union Budget 2021. She announced foreign direct investment (FDI) hike in insurance to 74 per cent from 49 per cent with foreign control under safeguards. The Finance Minister has set a target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore as agricultural credit. Her budget speech comes after a difficult year for the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses for months, leading to lost earnings, curtailed consumer spending and job cuts. "The total impact of Atmanirbhar Bharat and measures by RBI was Rs 27.1 lakh crore, which amounts to 30 per cent of GDP," Ms Sitharaman said. "2021 is a year of many milestones," she said. The ninth budget - including an interim one - of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put weightage on creating jobs and rural development - two areas hit hardest by the pandemic. Today's budget will have to go far beyond what the mini-budget in September 2019 achieved by reducing corporate tax, and the subsequent economy-booster announcements during the lockdown necessitated by the pandemic. The budget comes as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and to steer India with the much-needed stimulus to boost demand and consumer confidence.

Here are the live updates of Union Budget 2021:

Feb 01, 2021 12:31 (IST) Union Budget Live - Exemption From ITR For Senior Citizens Above 75 With Only Pension And Interest Income: Nirmala Sitharaman





Compliance burden reduced for 75 year and above

Exemption from ITR for seniors with only pension and interest income

1.18 lakh crore revenue deficit grant to 17 states

States to get 41 per cent share of taxes as per 15th Finance Commission recommendation; government has accepted the recommendation

Feb 01, 2021 12:25 (IST) Agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities: Finance Minister

We have launched one nation, one ration card scheme through which beneficiaries can claim their rations anywhere in the country. Migrant workers in particular benefit from scheme. One nation, One ration card plan is under implementation by 32 states & UTs: FM Nirmala Sithraman.

Feb 01, 2021 12:22 (IST) Union Budget LiveL Government Proposes Rs 20,000-cr Recapitalisation For PSBs



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms.

For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation.

A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brown-field infrastructure assets will be launched. An Asset Monetisation Dashboard will be created for tracking progress and provide visibility to investors: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarks Rs 1,500 crore for promoting digital mode of payment

Upcoming census could be the first digital census

3,768 crore allocated for census

Rural infrastructure fund increased from 30K crore to 40K crore.

1,000 more mandis to be integrated to eNAM

16.5 lakh crore agricultural credit target

Feb 01, 2021 12:08 (IST) Finnace Minister says NITI Aayog to be asked to work on next list of central public sector companies for disinvestment. "Barring four strategic areas, PSUs in other sectors will be divested," she says.

Feb 01, 2021 12:06 (IST) Finance Minister announces Rs 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas





The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas. Ms Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023. She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

Government committed to welfare of farmers, says Finance Minister. "Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The MSP regime has undergone a change to assure price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities," she says.

Government to revise definition of 'small companies', move likely to help 2 lakh companies; 'one-person companies' (OPCs) likely to be a reality

Will introduce IPO of LIC this year, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ujjwala scheme will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries, gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

Feb 01, 2021 11:50 (IST) Union budget 2021 live - FDI Cap In Insurance To Be Raised To 74%: Finance Minister



Insurance Act to be amended to increase FDI limit to 74 per cent from 49 per cent, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Feb 01, 2021 11:47 (IST) Finance Minister announces seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 cr via PPA mode.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme to extended to one crore more beneficiaries.

100 more cities to get gas pipelines.

A framework to be put in place to give power consumer option to chose discoms.

Finance Minister says 100 pc electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

Feb 01, 2021 11:42 (IST) Government to provide Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies to meet capital expenditure: Finance Minister

Feb 01, 2021 11:40 (IST) Budget to provide Rs 1.1 lakh crore to Indian Railways of which Rs 1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure: Finance Minister

A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched to strengthen health systems in the country. Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will have an outlay of about 64,180 crores over six years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Feb 01, 2021 11:32 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman: Highways For Bengal At Rs 25,000 Crore



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rs 25,000 has been allocated to improve highways in West Bengal. "We will nudge states to spend more on creation of infra. We propose capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore," she said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rs 25,000 has been allocated to improve highways in West Bengal. "We will nudge states to spend more on creation of infra. We propose capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore," she said.

Feb 01, 2021 11:31 (IST) "Railways to monetize dedicated fright corridor assets for operations and maintenance after commissioning": Nirmala Sitharaman

Feb 01, 2021 11:29 (IST) Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars, including health and well-being; physical and financial capital: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars, including health and well-being; physical and financial capital: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"7 'Textile Parks' to be developed in the next 3 years," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in budget speech.

Feb 01, 2021 11:21 (IST) #BudgetWithNDTV | "A new centrally funded scheme, #PMSwasthyaYojana, with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr will be launched in addition to the existing schemes to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare," says Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman #BudgetWithNDTV | "A new centrally funded scheme, #PMSwasthyaYojana, with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr will be launched in addition to the existing schemes to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare," says Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman

Feb 01, 2021 11:20 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman: Rs 35,000 Crore For COVID-19 Vaccination



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the centre has provided Rs 35,000 Crore For COVID-19 vaccination. "Only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy This time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for economy to capture pace and grow sustainably," she said.

Feb 01, 2021 11:18 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman: India Among Nations With Lowest COVID-19 Deaths



"India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Feb 01, 2021 11:15 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman: Budget Proposals Rest On These Pillars



The budget proposals rest on these pillars : health and wellbeing, physical financial capital and infra, inclusive development, innovation and R&D, and minimum government maximum governance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Feb 01, 2021 11:07 (IST) Budget 2021 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Says Budget Made Under Circumstances Like Never Before



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India could have never imagined the health crisis that was about to unfold when she presented budget for 2020. "The total impact of Atmanirbhar Bharat and measures by RBI was Rs 27.1 lakh crore, which amounts to 30 per cent of GDP," Ms Sitharaman said.

Feb 01, 2021 11:03 (IST) Union Budget Live: Finance Minister Starts Address



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started the budget speech with focus on women and farmers.

Feb 01, 2021 11:01 (IST) "Manufacturing and service sectors need support from the Union Budget": R Mukundan, MD and CEO, Tata Chemicals#BudgetWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/1lte6i7Jk5 - NDTV (@ndtv) February 1, 2021

Feb 01, 2021 10:55 (IST) Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wear a black gown to the Parliament, in solidarity with farmers protest (ANI)

Feb 01, 2021 10:51 (IST) Union Budget 2021 Live: Sensex Surges Over 500 Points



Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Above 13,750 Ahead of BudgetThe S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 552 points to hit intraday high of 46,837.89 and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 13,775.90 ahead of Union Budget 2021 led by gains in banking and financial services heavyweights like ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Feb 01, 2021 10:45 (IST) Budget 2021: 5 Key Numbers To Watch In Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget



Budget 2021: India's tax collection has shown an uptick lately as momentum builds in the economy following the lifting of lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak". Budget 2021: India's tax collection has shown an uptick lately as momentum builds in the economy following the lifting of lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak".

Feb 01, 2021 10:44 (IST) Budget 2021 Live: Need Of Incentives To Create More Jobs In Private Sector



Corporate lawyer Sachit Jolly says the private sector is expecting some incentives from the government to create more jobs in this budget. "In this budget, some emphasis will have to be laid on encouraging employment because that's one of the key downturns from Covid as there has been a lot of loss of jobs. This time, infact, suggestions were sought from even lawyers and we have recommended that if a lawfirm engages more than 5-7 people in the Covid period, some incentive toward that should be provided," said Mr Jolly.

Feb 01, 2021 10:42 (IST) Union Budget 2021 Live: Expectations For Tax Relief



There are also expectations that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil some tax relief measures for pandemic-hit sectors such as real estate, aviation, tourism and automakers. "We are expecting equity markets to fall after the budget, based on precedent, especially due to the huge expectations the government has built up this time," said Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and chief executive officer of Rowan Capital Advisors in Mumbai.

Feb 01, 2021 10:40 (IST) Live Budget 2021: Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 72.88 Against US Dollar In Early Trade



The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 72.88 against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in parliament. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.89 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.88, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

"We expect a good increase in the total outlay for healthcare in this year's Union Budget": Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals

Feb 01, 2021 10:36 (IST) Budget 2021 Live: Union Budget 2021 To Be Presented Shortly



The Union budget 2021 will be presented in a short while from now. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Nirmala Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Feb 01, 2021 10:32 (IST) Budget 2020-2021: Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday



Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the pre-budget Economic Survey for 2020-21, which projected a ''V''-shaped recovery for the economy in the next financial year. The economy is projected to contract by 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021 and expanding by 11 per cent in the next.

Feb 01, 2021 10:30 (IST) Union Budget 2021 Live: BJP MP Hema Malini Reaches Parliament



BJP MP Hema Malini has reached parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Feb 01, 2021 10:26 (IST) Budget 2021: Union Cabinet Meet Begins



Union Cabinet's meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Feb 01, 2021 10:24 (IST) Live Union Budget: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Parliament



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached parliament ahead of the Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PM Modi has said the budget will be in continuation of government efforts to revive sectors impacted by pandemic, which has hit all economic activities and led to millions of job losses mainly in small businesses.



Feb 01, 2021 10:19 (IST) Live Budget 2021: Finance Minister Reaches Parliament



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur have arrived at parliament for a brief cabinet meeting before she presents the budget amid the pandemic.



"It is likely to be a conservative Budget, not an expansionary one": Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings

Feb 01, 2021 10:14 (IST) Budget 2021: What International Monetary Fund Said



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

Feb 01, 2021 10:10 (IST) Union Budget 2021: President Tweets



President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "Finance Minister @nsitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs @ianuragthakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22."

Finance Minister @nsitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs @ianuragthakur, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

Feb 01, 2021 10:03 (IST) What Farmers Expect From Union Budget 2021



Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav, who has been supporting the farmers' protest, told NDTV today that the government should focus on the price for crop produce. "Allocations are more important than gestures," he said. Farmers will never close for government negotiations, he said.

Feb 01, 2021 10:03 (IST) What's In Focus For Government's High Stakes Union Budget



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am. Healthcare, bad loans are some of the areas likely to be covered in the Union Budget 2021. (Read full story here

Feb 01, 2021 10:02 (IST) Budget Will Be In Accordance With People's Expectations: Anurag Thakur



Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur said, "The budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. The government which functions on the mantra of ' Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas ' gave new direction to India by announcing the Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from the pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly."

Feb 01, 2021 09:57 (IST) Union Budget 2021: Investors Look For Reduction In Withholding Tax Rates



Markets are expecting the Finance Ministry to fill the gap between expenses and income. The expense is around Rs 34 lakh crore, income is around Rs 24 lakh crore is income, while the deficit is around Rs 10 lakh crore. COVID-19 this year is going to cost Rs 2 lakh crore. Additionally, domestic and foreign investors are looking for a reduction in withholding tax rates.

Feb 01, 2021 09:55 (IST) Union Budget 2021: Markets Rise



Shares rose today ahead of the Union Budget where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil several measures to bolster the economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also expectations that India will unveil some tax relief measures for pandemic-hit sectors such as real estate, aviation, tourism and automakers. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.78 per cent to 13,741, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 46,673.82.

Feb 01, 2021 09:52 (IST) Union Budget 2021: Increase In Spending By 15%



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase spending by more than 15 per cent year-on-year in 2021-22 with an emphasis on infrastructure and healthcare, say senior officials and advisers involved in budget preparation. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal year.

"If the Finance Minister can bring provisions to attract investors from abroad, then India will have edge over China": Naveen Wadhwa, Taxmann

Feb 01, 2021 09:38 (IST) Nirmala Sitharaman To Read Out Union Budget 2021 Through A Tab





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 at 11 am. She will read out the Budget 2021 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

Union Budget 2021 Expectations: Experts say Nirmala Sitharaman could unveil plans to shift the economy from survival mode to revival to meet projections of 11 per cent growth rate in the next financial year that starts April, following a forecasted 7.7 per cent contraction in the current fiscal.

Feb 01, 2021 09:18 (IST) Budget 2021 Will Be Paperless



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a tablet in a red sleeve with the national emblem embossed on it. Nirmala Sitharaman had famously replaced the usual Budget briefcase with the traditional red "Bahi-Khata" or cloth ledger in 2019 and had stayed with it last year. She has said it was "high time" to shed the "British hangover". Besides, it was easier to carry, she had confessed. This year, the Finance Minister has launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" to enable MPs and people to access Budget documents easily.

