Union Budget: See What's Cheaper, Costlier Now

Union Budget 2021: Some of the items that have become costlier are mobile phones and chargers

The effects of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on some goods can be felt immediately. Some of the items that have become cheaper includes gold and silver, and those that became costlier include solar cells and mobile phone.

Here's a brief list of what's costlier and what's cheaper:

Cheaper

Gold and silver

Leather goods

Nylon clothes

Iron, steel and copper items

Costlier

Imported auto parts

Solar cells

Mobile phones and chargers

Imported gems and precious stones

Imported air-conditioner and fridge compressors