Union Budget: See What's Cheaper, Costlier Now

New Delhi:
The effects of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on some goods can be felt immediately. Some of the items that have become cheaper includes gold and silver, and those that became costlier include solar cells and mobile phone.
Here's a brief list of what's costlier and what's cheaper:
Cheaper
Gold and silver
Leather goods
Nylon clothes
Iron, steel and copper items
Costlier
Imported auto parts
Solar cells
Mobile phones and chargers
Imported gems and precious stones
Imported air-conditioner and fridge compressors