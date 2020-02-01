Budget 2020: Step-Motherly Treatment Meted Out To Delhi Again, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Budget 2020: Step-motherly treatment meted out to Delhi again Says Delhi CM (file photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that step-motherly treatment has been meted out to Delhi again in the Union Budget.

Mr. Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Budget for 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday and asked, "When Delhi doesn't figure in the BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?"

दिल्ली को बजट से बहुत उम्मीदें थी। लेकिन एक बार फिर दिल्ली वालों के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार हुआ। दिल्ली भाजपा के प्राथमिकताओ में आता ही नहीं, तो दिल्ली वाले भाजपा को वोट क्यों दे? सवाल ये भी है की चुनाव से पहले ही जब भाजपा दिल्ली को निराश कर रही है तो चुनाव के बाद अपने वादे निभाएगी? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2020

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.

The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, "will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

Delhi goes to polls to polls on February 8 and the assembly election results will be announced on February 11.