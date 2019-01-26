'I Am The Baap Of All Ministers': Madhya Pradesh BSP Lawmaker

"I am above ministers, I am the king-maker," said Madhya Pradesh BSP lawmaker Ramabai Singh

Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Ramabai Singh, who had warned the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, that the state may see a Karnataka-like situation, if she and the other BSP lawmaker are not given ministerial berths, backtracked on her demand on Friday. Speaking at a public meeting in Damoh, she said that she will do good work even if not made a minister and that she is the "baap" (boss) of all ministers as BSP supported the Congress, which fell short of majority mark in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

"Hum ban jaye toh achha kaam karenge, nahi baney toh bhi sahi kaam karenge...Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai (If I become a minister I will do good work, if I don't then also I would do the right work. We (two BSP lawmakers) are the boss of all ministers, we have made this government)," the lawmaker from Pathariya told news agency ANI.

Ramabai Singh and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha are the two BSP lawmakers who are supporting the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH BSP MLA from Patharia (MP), Ramabai Singh who had demanded a ministerial berth earlier: Hum ban jaye (Minister) to achha kaam karenge, nahi baney to bhi sahi kaam karenge....... Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai. (25-1-19) #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/eJaSIHFEbV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

The BSP lawmaker has been eyeing a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath-led government ever since Mayawati's party extended its support to the Congress to form government in the state.

Earlier, Ramabai Singh had said that the Congress "needs to keep everyone happy" if it wants a strong government in Madhya Pradesh. "If they don''t give us ministerial berth, then not only me but others will also oppose. They need to keep everyone happy. If he wants a strong government, then firstly, he must make us strong. He should give us ministerial berths," the BSP lawmaker said.

Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress bagged 114 seats of a total of 230 seats, while the BJP got 109 seats. The BSP won two seats while the Samajwadi Party got one and four seats were won by the Independents.

(With inputs from ANI)