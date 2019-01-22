BSP Lawmaker Warns Congress Of Karnataka-Like Situation In Madhya Pradesh

BSP MLA Rambai Singh has been demanding a ministerial berth in Madhya Pradesh. (FILE)

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh has warned that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state may face a situation like in Karnataka if she wasn't made a minister.

BSP MLA Rambai Singh has been demanding a ministerial berth in Madhya Pradesh ever since the Mayawati-led party extended its support to the Congress to form a government in the state.

The Congress had fallen short by two seats in the December assembly polls.

Ms Singh has also demanded that both the BSP MLAs be given ministerial positions in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the situation being faced by the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in Karnataka, Ms Singh warned the Congress be cautious about things as it would not want to bring trouble upon itself.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 seats, the BJP 109, BSP two, Samajwadi Party one, and four Independents.