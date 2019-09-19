BSP MLAs In Madhya Pradesh Assure Mayawati They Will 'Remain' With Party

Both BSP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh assured Mayawati after all 6 party MLAs in Rajasthan joined Congress

The two Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have said that they will remain in the party, an assertion that came after all six legislators of Mayawati's party joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

The two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs - Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and Rambai Singh - are supporting the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling Congress has a wafer-thin majority in the 230-member assembly.

In a major setback for Mayawati in Rajasthan, all six BSP MLAs wrote to the assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday to merge the legislative party with the Congress. Following that, the BSP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh assured their party that they were not going anywhere.

When contacted, Mr Kushwaha and Ms Singh told news agency Press Trust of India that they are with Mayawati and will remain with her in the future too. "All is well here (in Madhya Pradesh). There is no problem," Mr Kushwaha said.

Asked whether he, too, will change loyalty like BSP MLAs in Rajasthan, Mr Kushwaha said "There is nothing like that now. Nor I am going to join (the Congress) in future."

Asked whether any directive has come to them from party chief Mayawati after the Rajasthan episode, Mr Kushwaha replied in the negative. "Mayawati-ji hasn't told us anything. I am with the party," he added.

Asked if he and Ms Singh had sought cabinet berth in the past in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Kushwaha again said "no".

"I am with Mayawati-ji and will remain with her. We are powerful in MP because of Mayawati-ji. I have won election on the BSP ticket and remain loyal to it," Singh said.



