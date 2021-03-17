Rs 30,000 Reward For Info On BSP MLA's Husband: Madhya Pradesh Police

Ram Bai Singh is the MLA from Patharia in the state's Damoh district.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the husband of a state BSP MLA in connection with a murder case of 2019, an official said on Wednesday.

Govind Singh, the husband of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Ram Bai Singh, is accused in the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia.

Ram Bai Singh is the MLA from Patharia in the state's Damoh district.

The Supreme Court last Friday said facts of the case indicate that despite the registration of an FIR on March 15, 2019, wherein Devendra Chaurasia's son Somesh alleged that Govind Singh was complicit in the murder of his father, no steps have been taken by the investigating authorities to arrest him.

After the SC took serious note of the case, the state police have intensified efforts to arrest Govind Singh.

"The police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the arrest of Govind Singh in the murder case of the Congress leader," Inspector General of Police, Sagar Range, Anil Sharma said.

Besides, the Special Task Force's (STF) Additional Director General Vipin Maheshwari is also camping in Damoh since the last two days to supervise efforts to nab Govind Singh, another official said.

Meanwhile, the police have enhanced the security of an Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), who is hearing the matter, as a precautionary measure, sources said.

The SC last week took serious note of the Madhya Pradesh Police's failure to arrest the BSP MLA's husband and directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest him immediately.

The top court also asked the DGP to enquire into the allegations levelled by the Additional Sessions Judge, who is conducting a trial in the cases involving Govind Singh.

The judge has arrayed him as an accused in the murder case under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 319 (power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence).

The judge had noted in his February 8 order that he is being pressured by the Damoh SP and his subordinates. Devendra Chaurasia was murdered in March 2019 in Hata town after he joined the Congress.

The police had registered a murder case against Govind Singh and others.